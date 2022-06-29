Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

