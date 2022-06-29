Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
