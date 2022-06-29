Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $67.01 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $67,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $299.69 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $284.31 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.79.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

