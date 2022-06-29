Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

LH opened at $235.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

