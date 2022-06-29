Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

