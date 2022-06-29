Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.