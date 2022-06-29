Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Shares Down 40%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 8,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 186.36% and a negative net margin of 300.40%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

