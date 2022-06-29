Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Up 516.7% in June

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SINC opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
About Sincerity Applied Materials (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sincerity Applied Materials (SINC)
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.