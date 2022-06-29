Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Up 516.7% in June

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SINC opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.