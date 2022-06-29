Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market capitalization of $316,778.14 and $197,944.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00007807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004379 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Profile

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Trading

