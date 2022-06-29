SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.93 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 758,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 121.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

