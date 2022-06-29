Soda Coin Trading Up 0.1% This Week (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $52,077.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.14 or 1.00001018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

