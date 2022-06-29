SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.