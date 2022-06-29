Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0536

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $40.03 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 836,557,383 coins and its circulating supply is 746,933,958 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

