SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SPYR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About SPYR (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

