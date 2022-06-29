SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SPYR has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
