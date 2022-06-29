St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,782 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 761.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

UPS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,972. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

