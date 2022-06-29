St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.92. 128,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

