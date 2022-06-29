stETH (STETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.93 or 0.02323345 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00180810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00079691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014846 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

