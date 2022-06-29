Stobox Token (STBU) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,321.00

Stobox Token (STBU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Stobox Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Stobox Token has a market capitalization of $177,300.31 and approximately $3,321.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stobox Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stobox Token Profile

Stobox Token’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,961,579 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Stobox Token

