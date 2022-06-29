Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (AEOXF, BGAOY, BOUYF, BTGOF, DTE, DTEGY, ELMUF, GVDNY, HWDJF, KKPNY)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($21.81) to €18.00 ($19.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($30.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60).

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00.

