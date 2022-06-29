Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 29th (AEOXF, BGAOY, BOUYF, BTGOF, DTE, DTEGY, ELMUF, GVDNY, HWDJF, KKPNY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 29th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Aeroports de Paris SA alerts:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.50 ($21.81) to €18.00 ($19.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €28.50 ($30.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96).

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.83) to €4.40 ($4.68). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.10 ($4.36) to €3.50 ($3.72). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60).

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.