Student Coin (STC) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Student Coin (STC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Student Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $25.39 million and approximately $262,086.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

