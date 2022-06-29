Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.76. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 909,133 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.