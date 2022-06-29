Surience Private Wealth LLC Acquires 25,915 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Surience Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,782.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. 1,429,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,059,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

