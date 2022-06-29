Switcheo Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

