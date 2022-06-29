Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

