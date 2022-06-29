Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $268,981.02 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $268,981.02 and $4.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00249477 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.