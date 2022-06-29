Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

