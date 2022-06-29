The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. 289,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,149,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

