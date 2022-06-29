The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($15.83) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.83). 8,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 32,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($15.70).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,590 ($19.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.