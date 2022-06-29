THEKEY Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $574,563.24 and $181,727.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

