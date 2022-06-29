Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.45 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.31). 4,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 117,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £37.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.09.

In related news, insider Katrina Nurse sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40), for a total value of £3,165.03 ($3,883.00).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

