Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Cap of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012027 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009087 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00194238 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

