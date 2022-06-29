Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.