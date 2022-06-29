Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

