Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CFO Sells $13,031.85 in Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Shin sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $13,031.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 923,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

