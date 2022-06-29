Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CFO Sells $13,031.85 in Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Shin sold 31,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $13,031.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 923,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
