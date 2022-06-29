Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 2,097,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,618. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

