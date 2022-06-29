Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 220.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.