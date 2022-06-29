Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 220.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
