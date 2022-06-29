TRON Trading Up 1.3% This Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.98 billion and $618.66 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002973 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,493,103,062 coins and its circulating supply is 92,493,108,513 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.