Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 3.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 399.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.92.

NYSE TYL opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

