Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.24

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 6571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.