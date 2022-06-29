Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.69. Upstart shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 49,955 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Upstart by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

