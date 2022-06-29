USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 300,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,038. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

