Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of VCNS traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of 25.92 and a 200 day moving average of 27.39. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12 month low of 24.77 and a 12 month high of 29.53.

Get Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.