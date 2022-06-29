Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 18.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.