Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,920 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

