Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

