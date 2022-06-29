Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $136,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,225,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

