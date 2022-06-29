Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

