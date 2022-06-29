Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

