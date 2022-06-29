Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.679 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

VONE stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $220.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

