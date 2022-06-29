Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.623 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $163.09 and a 12 month high of $218.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,127,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $476,000.

